Superintendent: Pasco County students must use restrooms that correspond with gender at birth

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of Pasco County Schools announced Tuesday during a meeting that students must now use restrooms that correspond with their biological gender at birth.

Superintendent Kurt Browning said that the county will update its policy to align with the state's new parental rights in education law.

"I realize this change in practice may not sit well with some students and some adults, but it is important to know that we as a district and as elected officials are required to abide by the laws of the state of Florida and those of the United States," Browning said. "This change in district practice and procedure does both of those."

Students, teachers and staff are expected to see these changes occur over the next 30 days.

Browning said the latest change is just a new practice and no orders have been written.

However, students can still request to use a private restroom and one will have to be available at any school in Pasco County, Browning said.

In September, the district said that they will no longer utilize “safe spaces” and will no longer display “safe space” stickers.

The stickers depicted Pasco County in a rainbow flag and said, "This is a safe space for all, including all genders, orientations, identities, abilities, cultures, and backgrounds." It also showed the Pasco County Schools logo.