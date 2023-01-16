Need a toothpick? MOSI has tons of them at new 'Wooden Wonders of the World' exhibit

The exhibit is now officially open through May 29.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Museum of Science and Industry has a new exhibit and it's all about toothpicks.

Yes, you read that right. MOSI officially debuted its newest exhibit called "Wooden Wonders of the World."

The museum says it's "an amazing display of engineering, design, and architecture" with each structure being a recreation of an iconic building made by hand out of toothpicks.

"Many of the tallest buildings from the Washington Monument to current title-holder, the UAE’s Burj Khalifa, will be on display," MOSI leaders explain on the museum's website. "These models will take visitors through a global journey of engineering marvels, while inspiring the inner architect and designer in us all."

Local architects and their families were able to explore the new exhibit Monday before the grand opening.

Organizers say it's a fun way to encourage creative design for future architects to think outside of the box.

"Technology today that young architects are embracing is not like the technology that I embraced. And, of course, it ultimately comes down to your hands," AIA Tampa Bay's President Jonathan Moore said. "This is, this is a craft. This is something you do with your hands that will never die and the art is still there. The 'A' in STEAM. You know, we love that, we embrace that. That's what makes architects, architects."