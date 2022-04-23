MOSI hosts 12th annual Ecofest to celebrate Earth Day

After a 2-year break, Ecofest is back at MOSI! Dozens of vendors participated, all with the common theme of sustainability.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is all about going green this earth day weekend, with events across the region to show our home some love.

After a two-year break because of COVID-19, EcoFest is back at the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) for its 12th annual event. The event is organized by Learning Gate Community School and MOSI.

"Every day is earth day and today we celebrate it," said Michele Northrup, with Learning Gate.

Roughly 150 vendors lined the MOSI parking lots with one similar goal in mind: being environmentally friendly and sustainable with their businesses.

"There are little things you can do every day," Northrup said. "We have booths here that talk about bringing in items from your house to make it easier, and more sustainable. There are STEM workshops. But the biggest message is supporting local."

The event is happening now through 3 p.m.

April 22 is Earth Day, a day to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was established in 1970 and signaled the beginning of the modern environmental movement, according to EarthDay.org.

Currently, about 1 billion people in more than 190 countries worldwide participate in Earth Day events every year, the website said.