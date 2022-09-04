FHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed by oncoming traffic after losing control of bike

It's reported the man was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 near milepost 254 when the incident happened.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old Tampa man was killed Saturday night after being hit by six vehicles after losing control of his motorcycle, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

It is unknown why the man lost control of the bike, but FHP reports the motorcycle overturned causing the man and bike to become separated.

FHP says both the man and bike landed in the center lanes of northbound traffic.

"In successive order, the rider and motorcycle were struck by other northbound traffic to include four sedans, one pickup truck, and one tractor-trailer," FHP wrote in the report.