46-year-old man on motorcycle dies in Brandon crash, troopers say

The motorcyclist was reportedly pronounced dead at the crash.

BRANDON, Fla. — A man driving a motorcycle died in a car crash in Brandon after he lost control of the bike, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 46-year-old man was heading northbound on U.S. 41 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle as he approached West Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers say.

The 46-year-old reportedly then entered the median, overturned and was removed from the motorcycle.