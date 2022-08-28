x
Hillsborough County

46-year-old man on motorcycle dies in Brandon crash, troopers say

The motorcyclist was reportedly pronounced dead at the crash.
BRANDON, Fla. — A man driving a motorcycle died in a car crash in Brandon after he lost control of the bike, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

The 46-year-old man was heading northbound on U.S. 41 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle as he approached West Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers say.

The 46-year-old reportedly then entered the median, overturned and was removed from the motorcycle. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, FHP says.

