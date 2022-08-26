x
FHP: Riviera Beach man found dead along I-4

The 32-year-old man reportedly had been dead between 12 to 24 hours.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man's body was found Friday afternoon along the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 4, west of US-301, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Riviera Beach man had reportedly been dead between 12 to 24 hours before he was found, troopers wrote in a statement.

It's unclear how the man died or how he may have ended up on the side of the interstate. FHP says "there is no suspect information."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

  

