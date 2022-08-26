FHP: Riviera Beach man found dead along I-4

The 32-year-old man reportedly had been dead between 12 to 24 hours.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man's body was found Friday afternoon along the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 4, west of US-301, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Riviera Beach man had reportedly been dead between 12 to 24 hours before he was found, troopers wrote in a statement.

It's unclear how the man died or how he may have ended up on the side of the interstate. FHP says "there is no suspect information."