Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle

The man was found in the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue

TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release.

Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made.

"When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in the roadway with the lights off. Due to the dark tint they were unable to see into the vehicle," police wrote in a statement.

Police stated when they opened the car door, they located a deceased black male with "upper body trauma."

Detectives will investigate this incident as a homicide and are working to develop leads in the case.