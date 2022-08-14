x
Hillsborough County

Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle

The man was found in the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue
TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release.

Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made.  

"When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in the roadway with the lights off.  Due to the dark tint they were unable to see into the vehicle," police wrote in a statement. 

Police stated when they opened the car door, they located a deceased black male with "upper body trauma." 

Detectives will investigate this incident as a homicide and are working to develop leads in the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

   

