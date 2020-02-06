Tampa neighbors come together to help cleanup damage after weekend of unrest

People are offering to help do what they can to clean up following looting, fires and other damage to businesses near University Mall.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of looting, fires and shattered storefronts, neighbors want to help the area of Tampa hit hard over the weekend.

One woman posted on Nextdoor asking if there were organized cleanup efforts or how she could help. Other neighbors chimed in offering to assist.

On Sunday, a dozen football players from the Tampa area showed up to help shattered businesses. Cadi Molina helped organize the effort.

“It was upsetting, and I was upset and I created this opportunity, this window of opportunity, to make some positive, make something positive out of it. People saw us out there and they wanted to help. We started with 12 and we ended up with like 30 people,” he said.

Matt Wells runs a landscaping business in Brandon. He also offered to help.

“I enjoy the city love it to death and just want to help in any way I can possible,” he said. He posted on his Jurassic Landscaping Facebook page offering to clean away damage or board up businesses that need it.

“As a community, we can come together and help them board up, help them rebuild, keep buying from small businesses like we’ve been doing throughout this COVID. We need to stay together it’s just what we do,” Wells said.

The group, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, is known for its environmental cleanup efforts. They say while they are not organizing any official efforts, volunteers are stepping up and they’re providing them with supplies.

On Nextdoor, there is also a Help Map where you can let neighbors know what you can do to help them.

Leaders say if you do want to assist, it’s important to do so safely. Be mindful of your environment and maintain social distancing.

This story was inspired by a local resident who posted on Nextdoor. Courtney Robinson is looking to share the positive stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Click here to see and comment on Courtney’s Nextdoor posts.

What other people are reading right now: