LUTZ, Fla — A Pasco County firefighter, his wife and their infant daughter were in a serious crash Friday, with his daughter sustaining life-threatening injuries.

It happened Friday afternoon on Van Dyke Road.

Firefighter Hunter Garcia and his family were on Van Dyke Road when their SUV was T-boned by another car that ran a stop sign on Brown Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Garcia and his wife's injuries are described as severe, while the baby was critically injured, deputies say. He has been a Pasco County firefighter for just under two years.

Four cars in total were involved in the crash, with five people taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

