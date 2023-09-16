Sheriff: 14-year-old boy shot, killed mother in Riverview home

The incident occurred in the 11000 block of Lynmoor Drive.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed his mother at a home in Riverview.

The teen also shot his mother's boyfriend several times, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference.

Around 4 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a shooting at a home in a subdivision on Lynmoor Drive.

The older brother of the teen heard an argument between his mother and her boyfriend and then gunfire noises erupted in the home. When he went to see what happened, he realized the 14-year-old shot their mother and her boyfriend, Chronister said.

Scared that he would be shot too, the older brother ran out of the house to go look for help, authorities say.

When deputies arrived, they saw the 14-year-old running through the neighborhood with a gun, Chronister said. When they confronted him, the teen threatened to shoot himself, but deputies were able to de-escalate the situation – even after the 14-year-old dropped the gun and then tried to pick it up.

Chronister mentioned a deputy fired a special non-lethal projectile at the teen and struck him in the hand and torso to let him know not to reach for the gun. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

The mother's boyfriend was found shot five times a short distance away from the home as he attempted to escape from the teen, who deputies said was looking for him. Authorities were able to rescue the man before the teen found him and rushed him over to medical crews. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital and is in critical condition.

The mother's body was found in the driveway a couple of houses away, Chronister said. People tried to help her before they realized she had already died.

"This family's lives had been changed forever," the sheriff said. "They lost a mother, this mother's life is over, and when I tell you that this is one of nightmares [and] heartbreaking, this 14-year-old's young boy life is over too."

Chronister mentioned that the teen has no criminal history. He also did not suffer any serious injuries in the incident.

The sheriff said he believes domestic violence is what prompted the incident.

"For anyone out there that believes they are a victim of domestic violence, we have an absolute phenomenal resource in the Tampa Bay area," he said. "The Spring of Tampa Bay will help you in every way imaginable. All you have to have is the courage to pick up the phone and say that violence will not occur to me or my family."

Chronister added that the 14-year-old's older brother did not suffer any injuries in the shooting.

Deputies say they are waiting for a search warrant to enter the home and continue their investigation.