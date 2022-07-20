President Biden scheduled to visit Tampa next week

He will deliver remarks at a DNC rally, the White House says.

TAMPA, Fla — President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to the Sunshine State next week as the nation prepares for midterm elections in the fall, the White House announced.

On Monday, July 25, Biden will travel to Orlando and then head over to Tampa. In Orlando, the president will attend and deliver remarks at the 46th annual National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Annual Conference.

Later that day, Biden will speak at a Democratic National Committee rally in Tampa, the White House says. Exact times of either event were not immediately available.

Biden's visit doesn't come long after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to MacDill Air Force Base to meet with servicemembers and attend a briefing.