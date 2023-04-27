AG Moody announces initiative aimed at protecting survivors of domestic violence

Moody said the new initiative, called "Project Protect," is a pilot project that will be launched in Hillsborough and Martin counties first.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday the launch of a new initiative aimed at protecting survivors of domestic violence.

"Project Protect" is a pilot project that will first be launched in Hillsborough and Martin counties, Moody said. Signs will be posted in the county clerk's offices with employees trained on connecting those seeking injunctions for safety with victim advocates.

Once connected with advocates at the sheriff's offices in the project counties, a person could receive a free doorbell camera and service.

"'Project Protect' is designed to help make the lives of survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, stalking, repeat violence, sexual assault...a little safer, a little more secure after they take that brave step of reporting the crime and getting help," Moody said.

Moody said the program, with the help of sheriff's offices and clerks across the state, will eventually be statewide.

"So this program, 'Project Protect,' will offer another layer of security, another sense of protection and not only give them peace of mind, they can document who is coming to their front door. Heaven forbid there is ever a violation of an injection," Moody said in part.