Former Polk County deputy arrested for domestic violence-battery

The Haines City Police Department said Aurelio Nicolas resigned from his position after his arrest.

HAINES CITY, Fla — A now-former Polk County deputy was arrested after an argument turned into a physical fight Sunday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., the Haines City Police Department responded to a home on reports of a disturbance. That's when officers learned that a domestic violence-battery occurred between family members, according to the police department.

Aurelio Nicolas, 23, got into an argument with a relative which then escalated to a fight that left the family member with minor abrasions, Haines City Police Department said in a news release. That's when Nicolas was placed under arrest.

It was later learned that Nicolas was a deputy sheriff with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Nicolas was transported to the Polk County Jail and "members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff were immediately notified of the arrest," police report.