Florida teacher accused of allowing fights in her classroom

Authorities said students recorded the fights in her classroom.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A middle school teacher in Tallahassee was arrested after she was accused of allowing students to fight in her classroom during the school day, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Angel Footman, a 23-year-old sixth-grade teacher at Griffin Middle School, faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On March 23, the Leon County Sheriff's Office resource deputy received a report that a sixth-grade teacher was allowing students to fight in her classroom, the sheriff's office said. In addition, school administrators became aware after several parents discovered the recorded videos, the release said.

The incidents reportedly happened just one day before on March 22.

A report from CBS News said a detective reviewed videos of the fights and Footman was seen sitting on her desk during the fights, not making an effort to intervene. It's reported that she could be heard saying "no screaming, no nothing" and "stop pulling hair" as the students fought, giving them 30 seconds before breaking up the fight, according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

The affidavit explained that detectives did not see any records of Footman reporting the fights in her classroom to school leaders. When questioned, CBS News said, in the affidavit, Footman stated, "fights happened too fast for her to do anything."

An arrest warrant was obtained on April 5 and she turned herself in on April 7.