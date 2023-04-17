Hillsborough deputy helps rescue father, daughter stranded in water for almost an hour

In a video from the sheriff's office, the deputy was able to spot the father and daughter a short distance away yelling for help.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helped relieve a father and daughter from a frightening situation Saturday evening.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that a deputy worked with local boaters in Thonotosassa to perform a search and rescue for Christopher Snow, 31, and his 13-year-old daughter, Alexis Snow, when they had not yet returned back to the dock at Baker Creek Park after taking their Jet Ski out on the water at around 6:50 p.m.

Snow's girlfriend, Carolyn Joyce, arrived at the dock where the pair was supposed to be at 8 p.m., but they were not there and didn't answer any of Joyce's calls, deputies say. She then found a deputy conducting routine surveillance and asked for help.

The sheriff's office said the a man and his family offered to take the deputy out on his boat to help with the search until more assistance from marine and aviation units would arrive.

In a video from the sheriff's office, the deputy and people on the boat were able to spot Christopher and Alexis Snow about 40 minutes later a short distance away from where they could be heard yelling for help.

The father and daughter were then helped onto the boat by the deputy who asked if they needed any medical attention but both said they were OK.

"The swift response of our deputy and the assistance provided by the community played a crucial role in the successful rescue of Christopher and Alexis Snow," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We are relieved that they were returned to shore safely and without any injuries. It is scary to imagine what could have happened had this father and daughter not been wearing their life jackets."

The sheriff's office wants to remind those who plan to hit the waters soon to prioritize safety and always carry their cell phones in case of an emergency.