3-alarm fire at Riverview warehouse now contained

There are no injuries reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Firefighters were able to contain a three-alarm fire on Tuesday at what appears to be a warehouse building in Hillsborough County.

Crews were dispatched around 9:07 a.m. to the area of Eagle Palm Drive and 78th Street after receiving reports of a "large column of smoke from a distance," the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue wrote.

Engine 1 arrived to find heavy smoke inside the "metal warehouse-type building." Firefighters said they deployed a handline to begin attacking the blaze but were met with heavy fire as they entered the building.

Additional crews arrived and began an exterior, defensive attack from outside the building. The "deep-seated" fire was ultimately contained within an hour and 45 minutes by a combination of aerial and ground streams, according to the fire department.

Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Hillsborough County 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

"There are currently 26 units on the scene working to ensure it is

completely extinguished," fire crews said just after 2 p.m.

There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.