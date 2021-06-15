Ronnie Oneal III's trial: New witnesses take the stand

The 32-year-old is accused of killing his girlfriend and daughter in 2018.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The second day of Ronnie Oneal III's trial began Tuesday with the state calling to the stand a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sergeant who responded to the scene.

The 32-year-old is accused of killing his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron and their 9-year-old daughter in 2018. Oneal chose not to have a lawyer for his trial and instead, has been representing himself in court.

While on the stand, the sergeant was asked questions about what he saw on that March night and walked the court through how Oneal was taken into custody.

Questions regarding the state of Oneal's son, whom he is also facing an attempted murder charge for after allegedly nearly killing that same night, were also broached.

The sergeant noted that he helped tend to the boy who "looked to be about the same size as my son" due to him being severely injured.

Several photos and a video were shown by the state while the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sergeant was testifying. Oneal objected to the video, which was noted for the record by the judge.

When it was Oneal's turn for cross-examination, he also asked for the state's video and one photo to be shown. During his questioning, the 32-year-old asked the sergeant if he complied during arrest and to identify several people in the video.

A chunk of time was also spent discussing a deputy who Oneal claims kicked him. The state objected several times before Oneal informed the judge he had no further questions. All objections made were sustained, except for one where the judge allowed Oneal to ask a question deemed "asked and answered" one final time.

TIMELINE:

March 18, 2018 – The night of the attacks

March 2018 – Ronnie Oneal III is arrested

April 2018 – Oneal pleads not guilty to the murders of Kenyatta Barron, 33, and their 9-year-old. He also pleads not guilty to the attempted murder of his 8-year-old son and arson charges related to the attacks.

May 2018 - The State Attorney's Office says it will seek the death penalty.

October 2018 - Oneal is found not competent to stand trial.

December 2018 - A court terminated Oneal’s parental rights.

May 10, 2019 - The Department of Children and Families sends a letter to the judge: "the treatment staff are of the opinion that this resident is competent to proceed and no longer meets criteria for continued involuntary commitment."

June 2019 – Judge rules that Oneal is competent to stand trial.

June 7, 2021 – Jury selection begins.

June 8, 2021 – Oneal told prospective jurors he believes in the death penalty while addressing them in court. “When it comes to the death penalty, I just want to let you all know that, me personally, I am for it. If somebody has committed these crimes, they are worthy of death," he said.

June 14, 2021 – Opening statements are scheduled to commence.

June 15, 2021 - Day 2 of the trial gets underway

