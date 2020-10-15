HART names new interim CEO

Ruthie Reyes Burckard is no stranger to HART -- she has served them in operations since 2002. Her most recent role was deputy chief of transportation.

TAMPA, Fla — An interim CEO has been named for Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority.

HART said on Thursday during a special board meeting, Ruthie Reyes Burckard would serve as its interim CEO.

Burckard is no stranger to HART -- she has served them in operations since 2002. Her most recent role was deputy chief of transportation.

Before joining HART, she was a bus operator in New York City in 1990.

In February, HART voted to fire then CEO Ben Limmer after an investigation found he spent public money on personal expenses and shared inside information. The investigation began on Nov. 1, 2019, after a whistleblower complaint about Limmer’s behavior.

He had been HART's CEO for less than a year.

Then, in August of this year, an investigation was launched after an anonymous ethics complaint about interim CEO Carolyn House Stewart. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Stewart stepped down at the end of September.

HART says Burckard will be receiving a salary of $195,000 until the permanent CEO joins HART.

