Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to visit Tampa

Her visit will highlight Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's goal to create more opportunities for renewable energy in the community.

TAMPA, Fla — For the first time as secretary, Florida Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will visit Tampa on Thursday to tour the Hillsborough River Dam and focus on the future of renewable energy.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will join Granholm as they tour the dam and visit a transportation research, education and technology training center, according to a press release.

Granholm's visit will highlight the benefits of clean energy infrastructure and its ability to lower costs for Americans. Other areas she hopes to explore include "reducing our reliance on volatile energy sources and strengthening the nation's manufacturing sector."

Additionally, Granholm's travels to the Tampa area look to further the Florida Department of Energy's "commitment to being a catalyst of clean energy technology breakthroughs."