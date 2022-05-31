Pride flag to go up in St. Pete, Tampa for Pride Month

This year is the 20th anniversary of St. Pete Pride.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pride flag is set to go up to mark the first day of Pride Month.

Come 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Petersburg city officials and St. Pete Pride will launch the Pride celebration with the raising of the Pride flag outside St. Petersburg City Hall.

St. Pete Pride Board President, TIffany Freisberg, and Executive Director, Nicole Berman, will attend.

Following the flag raise, there will be a special proclamation reading on Thursday, June 2 in City Council Chambers.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of St. Pete Pride. It's Florida largest Pride parade and street festival. This year those who attend can look forward to events all month long, including the return of the downtown Pride Parade and Street Carnival in the Grand Central District.

"St. Petersburg is a place where inclusivity, diversity and equity matter," St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said in a news release. "Our annual Pride festivities, culminating with Florida’s largest Pride parade and festival, highlight our city’s support for our LGBTQ+ community, and all who have experienced marginalization. I’m proud to be leading a city that embraces our LGBTQ+ community, and where our citizens are valued for who they are, not who they love or how they identify. We — all of us — Are St. Pete."

City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Equality Florida and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber will also have a flag-raising ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 at the corner of Franklin and Kennedy Blvd, facing Old City Hall.

Lit-up rainbow colors at sunset can be seen at Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk and the City of Tampa on Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month.

Some other Pride events to look forward to this June include the Light Up With Pride Event on June 1 and the Pride Lighting of the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge from June 22 through June 29.