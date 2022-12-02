19 years later, man says he's guilty in 2 Tampa murders, wants death penalty

For many years, Steven Lorenzo said he was not guilty of drugging, torturing and killing two men. Now, he says he wants a death sentence.

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Lorenzo, who was charged and indicted for the infamous 2003 murders of two men, now says he wants to withdraw his not-guilty pleas for killing both and wants to be sentenced to death.

In a 16-page handwritten letter filed before the Thanksgiving holiday, Lorenzo asked the court for the change because "the end results will prove to be identical" regardless of a trial. "Simply because the defendant has no intention of taking the witness stand under oath at a trial," wrote Lorenzo, referring to himself, to the judge.

He says the case would have "gone unchallenged anyway" and waived his right to an appeal.

For more than a decade, Lorenzo denied killing Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz. He, too, called the state of Florida's "death penalty rhetoric...quite childish and ridiculous" in a written letter to the court in December 2021.

Assistant State Attorney Darrell Dirks responded to Lorenzo's latest letter, writing prosecutors will allow the case to proceed but only if he "made these requests knowingly and intelligently." His handwritten letter "properly cites applicable Florida statutes, rules and case history," and he has the right to enter guilty pleas for murder as long as he has "a full understanding of the legal implications of his decisions" the state said.

Lorenzo, 63, appeared in court on Friday, Dec. 2, where another court hearing was scheduled for the following Tuesday for Lorenzo to fill out a proper form for his plea.

Galehouse and Wachholtz disappeared in December 2003, and friends of the victims pushed for police to investigate. Eventually, an investigation led to the arrest of Scott Schweickert and Lorenzo, who were convicted in federal court for drugging the men.

However, Schweickert and Lorenzo weren't immediately charged with murder. That changed in 2012 when prosecutors said the pair drugged, tortured and killed the men and placed their body parts in dumpsters.

The lack of conviction for Lorenzo elicited a strong response from family members. Galehouse's mother told 10 Tampa Bay in 2019 she's "been through breast cancer twice now and I always live long enough to see him get the death penalty before I go," Pam Williams said.