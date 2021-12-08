Straz Center awarded $1M grant to put toward the performing center's 'master plan'

Along with expanding facilities, the design will create a new gathering place for people on Tampa's Riverwalk.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday it received a $1 million grant from Bank of America in support of its $80 million expansion plan while revitalizing the Riverwalk.

This plan is designed to make the center "an even more vibrant stage for world-class arts, education and community engagement," a news release from the Starz Center explains.

“Artistic and cultural centers are the beating heart of a thriving community, pumping energy, innovation and beauty into the routine of daily life,” President of Bank of America Tampa Bay Bill Goede said in a statement.

“Cultural centers in our neighborhood have helped to fuel an economic resurgence and improve the quality of life for Tampa Bay residents with new and inspiring experiences. With the bank’s financial support, we are committed to preserving a state-of-the-art experience for future generations.”

Bank of America's donation toward the expansion of The Straz Center shows the company's "longstanding commitment" to the performing arts center and the Tampa Bay community, Straz Center CEO Judy Lisi said in a statement.

“We are grateful for Bank of America’s generosity and partnership ensuring The Straz will meet the needs of a burgeoning audience and remain the destination for the best in entertainment from Broadway and beyond," Lisi wrote.