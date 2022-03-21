Local developers break ground on single-family affordable homes in Tampa

The City of Tampa says a total of 15 lots are being use to build the homes.

TAMPA, Fla. — New affordable housing options in the City of Tampa are underway as local developers broke ground Monday on their newly acquired properties.

Through Mayor Jane Castor's Infill Housing Phase II initiative, the city says a total of 15 vacant lots it owned were distributed to seven local, minority-owned developers and four non-profits in 2021.

According to a press release, one of the lots was split, making it possible for 17 affordable single-family homes to be built throughout the community.



"Not only are we increasing our affordable housing inventory, but we also reworked the program to ensure the lots are awarded to local, minority-owned developers," Castor said. "Many are from this area and are committed to our mission to uplift their neighborhoods and provide deserving families with a home they can afford and feel proud of. Every single day this administration and City Council are working to increase the supply of affordable housing for Tampa residents.”

One of the local builders is Darrick Fullwood who owns AAA Restoration and Builders, LLC. The city says his company will build three single-family homes on East Emma Street and East 32nd Avenue in East Tampa.

The city says Fullwood, who was born and raised in the area, was driven to participate in the program by his parent's struggle to find permanent housing.

"I recognize how important it is for families to have a foundation and stability," Fullwood said. "I’m honored to have been selected to join this effort and I look forward to the day we welcome new families into their new homes where they can live comfortably and build lifelong memories.”

Homes on Fullwood's lots are expected to be completed by late fall.