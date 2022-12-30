Have your pick: Name Tampa International Airport's giant flamingo

You know what flamingo we're talking about — you probably took a photo with it.

TAMPA, Fla. — The giant pink flamingo at Tampa International Airport is ever so close to receiving an "official" name — and now, voting is open!

After teasing people on Twitter, the airport on Friday updated its "Name the Flamingo Contest" page with three names. These were chosen out of what officials earlier this month said were more than 65,000 name submissions for the very Instagrammable 21-foot bird sculpture.

Take a look:

Cora — submitted by Glorianne P.: "Because the official name of the art piece is 'Home,' we can expand on that and consider the phrase 'Home is Where the Heart is.' Cora is short for Corazon, which translates to heart in Spanish."

Finn — submitted by Braxton W.: "Finn the flamingo has the perfect ring to it. Every time I see a flamingo, it looks like they have fins on their feet that they fort to take off. It always makes me laugh."

Phoebe — submitted by James M.: "A play on Phoenicopterus, the flamingo's scientific name 'Phoebe' is also a playful alliterative to flamingo and means brilliantly inquisitive. The overall 'Home' sculpture is literally brilliant and reveals the flamingo's inquisitiveness as it hunts for food in the shallows."

Either Glorianne, Braxton or James — aside from some sweet bragging rights — will win some great prizes should their name get chosen. They include four roundtrip tickets for them and a few friends on Silver Airways, plus a VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens.