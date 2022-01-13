656 area code coming soon to Tampa Bay area

Ten-digit dialing will be required to make a call starting Jan. 22.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hold on to that 813 area code for life, Tampa Bay — a new one is coming soon.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved the new 656 area code in March 2020 for areas already serviced by area code 813, including all of Hillsborough County and a handful of communities in Pasco and Pinellas counties, given the region's population growth and demand for new numbers.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 22, all local calls in the Tampa Bay area will require a 10-digit dialing system, which is the dialing of the area code plus the seven-digit number, in advance of 656's launch.

"To ensure the demand of new phone numbers in Hillsborough County is satisfied, the Commission extended the supply of available numbers by approving the new 656 area code," said PSC Chairman Andrew Fay in a statement. "Customers have been getting used to 10-digit dialing during the transition period in the past nine months, but now is the time to ensure you have made the necessary changes to your devices."

It's possible people wanting new lines of phone service could get the new 656 area code after Jan. 22, but the commission says it will go into effect after Feb. 21.

Until then, people are encouraged to check all of their phone-enabled devices, including life safety systems and medical monitoring devices, to make sure they will recognize the new 656 area code as a valid number. Stored phone numbers in contact lists also should be updated to include the full number, including the area code, to dial out properly.