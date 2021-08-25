Tampa Bay Water changing water treatment process given liquid oxygen shortage

People in southern Hillsborough County might notice a slight difference, but the quality will remain the same, the utility says.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Water operators advise the quality of drinking water will be OK after charging its treatment process because of a shortage of liquid oxygen.

The temporary adjustment, set to go into effect Thursday, Aug. 26, applies to people living in southern Hillsborough County, according to a news release. The utility says the change is necessary at its Lithia Hydrogen Sulfide Removal Facility given fewer deliveries of liquid oxygen, which is used in the water treatment process, and its use for hospitals to treat COVID patients.

Officials in Central Florida last week told residents to immediately conserve water given the significant rise of COVID-related hospitalizations and the demand for liquid oxygen in medical settings.

Utility workers will use sodium hypochlorite, otherwise known as bleach, to treat the water — rather than use liquid oxygen — and remove hydrogen sulfide. People who are sensitive to taste and odor changes might notice a difference, the utility says, but the water otherwise will meet or be better than local, state and federal standards.

"The lack of deliveries of liquid oxygen is due to a driver shortage caused by the COVID pandemic and the need for available supplies to be diverted to local hospitals," Tampa Bay Water said in a statement. "The agency continues to work with its vendors to restore regular deliveries."