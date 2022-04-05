Amanda Lynn Hurtak chosen to replace John Dingfelder on Tampa City Council

It's the latest in a series of changes to the council.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Council members have picked Amanda Lynn Hurtak as the interim city council member to replace John Dingfelder, who resigned.

Hurtak is a former member of the Charter Review Commission and currently sits on the Tampa Variance Review Board. She will be the only woman on the council.

She beat out 22 other candidates for the seat and received four council votes. Two other council members had voted for local attorney Meredith Freeman.

Dingfelder hand-delivered his resignation in March as part of a settlement over a lawsuit accusing him of public records law violations.

And that wasn't the only recent change.