TAMPA, Fla. — Cordell Francis has been found safe, Tampa police say.

The search is on for a missing man who has a history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Cordell Francis, 23, last was seen walking out of his apartment complex late Saturday in the area of Sligh Avenue and 43rd Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.

He is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs about 116 pounds and has a low haircut. It's believed Francis was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts with yellow and white stripes, no shoes and black-framed glasses.

Police say Francis, who suffers from a bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, is new to the area and has been found near shopping plazas when he's gone missing in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

