TAMPA, Fla. — Cordell Francis has been found safe, Tampa police say.
The previous story is below.
---
The search is on for a missing man who has a history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Cordell Francis, 23, last was seen walking out of his apartment complex late Saturday in the area of Sligh Avenue and 43rd Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.
He is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs about 116 pounds and has a low haircut. It's believed Francis was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts with yellow and white stripes, no shoes and black-framed glasses.
Police say Francis, who suffers from a bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, is new to the area and has been found near shopping plazas when he's gone missing in the past.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.
What other people are reading right now:
- Autopsy leaves St. Pete family with more questions than answers
- Pasco County firefighter, wife and their infant daughter hurt in crash
- Tracking Tropical Storm Humberto: Spaghetti models, location and more
- Sarasota deputies: Man kills his daughter before taking his own life
- 10-year-old girl fighting brain-eating amoeba
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter