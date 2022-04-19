Multiple guinea pigs found dead behind Tampa Walmart

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information.

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a possible case of animal cruelty involving several dead guinea pigs that appeared to have been dumped in a wooded area behind a Walmart store.

There were about 30 animals found in total Tuesday, including babies, with about half that were dead, Hillsborough County spokesperson Todd Pratt said. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay posted a video on its Facebook page of the graphic scene.

Some guinea pigs were found to be lined up, indicating they may have been killed and left behind. Volunteers with the humane society are working to capture others still alive and running around the area near West Waters Avenue and North Dale Mabry Highway.

A man came across the dead animals and notified the humane society, spokesperson Christine McLarty said. Those found alive will be taken to the Animal Health Center at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for treatment.

"Again, no reason that anybody should treat animals this way," McLarty said in the Facebook video. "If these were cats or dogs, these were lives that mattered. For somebody to dump and or kill those animals out here, there's just absolutely no reason."

A necropsy will be performed on some of the dead guinea pigs to determine how they died, Pratt said.