Tampa launches housing information line

Whether you're a renter or a homeowner, there are a variety of resources available to help you have a roof over your head.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're having trouble with your landlord or you're not sure you can make your mortgage payment, the City of Tampa wants to give you a lifeline.

City leaders are launching a housing information line to put you in touch with people who can help and programs that can make a difference.

“We're actively receiving these calls right now every day our staff hears these calls," Tampa’s Housing and Community Development Manager Kayon Henderson said. "There's some really sad stories we realize it's not a way to solve any housing issue right now but just being able to provide those resources to those people who need them and not sure where to go."

Many people in crisis have been reaching out to 2-1-1, but the city hopes by putting all the housing resources in one place, it will make it easier for you to get the help you need. Call center operators will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is the number for help 813-307-5555.

“What we are trying to do by developing this housing information line is to simplify the process of individuals navigating through the many resources,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

The City of Tampa's Housing Information Line is now OPEN to help connect Tampa residents with housing resources and... Posted by City of Tampa on Tuesday, June 21, 2022