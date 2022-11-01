Tampa man becomes $1M richer after winning scratch-off ticket

Ramon Diaz Moreno, 52, chose to receive his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Hillsborough County recently claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office.

Ramon Diaz Moreno, 52, chose to receive his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Diaz Moreno bought his winning ticket from Town & Country Beverage, located at 5523 Ambassador Drive in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.