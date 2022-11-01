Tampa man becomes $1M richer after winning scratch-off ticket

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Hillsborough County recently claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office.
Ramon Diaz Moreno, 52, chose to receive his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Diaz Moreno bought his winning ticket from Town & Country Beverage, located at 5523 Ambassador Drive in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million – the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.