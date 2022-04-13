City of Tampa designs new information page for Spanish speaking residents

The page will assist people in finding information about services and how to go about receiving those services.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Spanish-speaking population in Tampa continues to grow, city leaders want to make sure that there is an information page readable for everyone.

With new residents in mind, the Tampa en Español page was created.

The page assists people in finding information about services and how to go about receiving those services, in their native language.

"This is only a first step to ensure residents are informed of what is happening in the city," city leaders wrote in a news release.

Tampa en Español is an initiative by the Community Engagement and Partnerships Department, which serves as the mayor's liaison to neighborhood groups and community organizations.