NAACP's Hillsborough chapter wants more say in who becomes Tampa's next police chief

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan recently announced he’s planning to retire, and Mayor Jane Castor says the city is launching a nationwide search for his replacement.

Now, the president of Hillsborough County's NAACP chapter is weighing in on that idea and more, saying the organization would like to have a bigger say in who becomes Tampa’s next chief of police.

“Interview that person,” NAACP Hillsborough Chapter President Yvette Lewis said. “Have a conversation with that person. We need to see how they are going to interact in this community.”

Lewis says the organization’s executive committee plans to present Castor with a list of criteria.

“Things that we’re looking for and that we’re asking for in the next chief,” Lewis said.

The local NAACP already disagrees with the Mayor’s call for a nationwide search.

“You can’t tell me Tampa doesn’t have a talent. Tampa has a talent,” Lewis said. “I know they do.”

The chapter would prefer, said Lewis, to see the city hire someone who already knows the environment, the people and the progress made in Tampa since last summer’s demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

“We don’t have that luxury of being on training wheels, so to say. We need someone to take off on two wheels, just rolling,” Lewis said.

Lewis says the chapter doesn’t plan to submit a specific list of names but will if they think they need to.

One potential candidate Lewis did mention by name is Assistant Chief Ruben Delgado, who will serve as interim chief during the city’s search. Lewis described Delgado as responsive and willing to work with the organization.

For now, the executive committee will forward a list of preferred qualities, she said. Someone transparent, open-minded and a good communicator.

“Are they going to be willing to open their eyes and listen and learn the community? Or are they going to come with a closed mind?” Lewis said.

The chapter also wants to be part of the vetting process. Not just reviewing resumes but interviewing the candidates themselves before any final hiring decisions are made.

“We would like to have the opportunity to sit down and have a more in-depth conversation,” Lewis said.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said it’s listening to all voices in the community about the police department but that they are looking both inside and outside for the next chief.