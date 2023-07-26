Tampa police say they rescued 2 human trafficking victims

Detectives said their investigation is part of an ongoing federal case and they are looking for more people victimized.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two women who were reportedly human trafficked to Tampa and forced to be exotic dancers have been rescued, according to Tampa police.

Detectives say their investigation started at the end of May when a woman came into the District 1 Office to report she was being human trafficked.

The woman reportedly told detectives she met the person who trafficked her while she was still living in Cuba. Detectives report she told them the person promised to get the woman into the U.S. in exchange for $80,000 in debt.

Tampa police said they are not identifying the person believed responsible for the human trafficking, citing their ongoing investigation as part of a federal case.

To pay off the debt, the woman would have to work as an exotic dancer. The woman agreed, a news release said, and in November 2022 she was flown to Nicaragua and traveled through Central America and Mexico in order to get into the U.S.

Once in the country, she was flown to Tampa in December 2022.

The woman reportedly told detectives she was only able to leave the person's house to go to work. She also told detectives the person paid for ads that offered her up for sex.

Detectives said the woman told them she was able to escape the person's home in late February.

After this woman's report, detectives said the Human Trafficking Task Force got involved and were able to find another victim.

Like the first woman, the person promised to get this woman into the U.S. in exchange for a "significant" amount of debt. She was also forced to work as an exotic dancer.

Detectives said in addition to "exploiting both victims, the suspect kept all the money" the women made.

Since these two women were rescued, police said they have been connected to people and organizations who specialize in helping people who were victimized by human trafficking.

Police said detectives are still working to find more victims who either have been or are still being victimized by this unnamed person.

"I am so appreciative that two victims were brave enough to speak out, and allow us to help them," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Having done extensive research on human trafficking, I know the impact it has on a community, but even more so on the victims. I am proud that we have a dedicated group of Tampa Police detectives who are working alongside our federal law enforcement partners to save more victims and bring the suspects to justice."

Tampa police said Florida ranks third in the nation for the most human trafficking cases.