TAMPA, Fla. — A teen is fighting for their life Saturday night after an 8-year-old accidentally shot them with a BB gun.

Tampa police said the 17-year-old was shot in the eye and taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The kids’ father was at an ATM at the Bank of America when the teen was shot, according to investigators. The two kids were waiting for their dad in the car when the gun went off, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

