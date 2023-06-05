Vigil held for Jonas Joseph three years after deadly TPD-involved shooting

Joseph's family is disputing findings from the State Attorney's Office and are demanding the case to be reopened.

TAMPA, Fla. — The family of Jonas Joseph, who was shot and killed by police, is asking for his case be reopened.

Joseph died April 2020 when the Hillsborough State Attorney's office said he pointed a gun at officers who opened fire. However, Joseph's family and other community advocates still dispute their findings to this day.

"More needs to happen to make sure that Jonas gets justice," David Jones, organizer with Tampa Bay Communication Action Committee (TBCAC), said.

A vigil was held in Joseph's honor at Herbert D. Carrington Sr. Community Lake Saturday night. Members of Joseph's family, organizers of TBCAC, along with the families of Andrew Joseph III and Josiah Pinner were in attendance.

The same demands three years ago were reiterated at the vigil: The case be reopened, Tampa police release body camera footage of the incident and that the five officers involved be charged.

"We know without a doubt, Jonas Joseph, that your life mattered," Deanna Joseph, who is not related to him, said.

Deanna lost her son Andrew Joseph III in 2014 after he was ejected from the Florida State Fair on student day in 2014. Hours later he was struck and killed by a car along I-4.

A federal jury found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for his death.

Then-state attorney Andrew Warren said "there is no legal basis" to charge any of the officers involved in the case of Jonas Joseph.

The investigation found officers fired 125 rounds with seven hitting Joseph. None of the shell casings from Joseph's gun were ever found, according to the report, however the State Attorney's office said use of force was justified because he allegedly pointed his weapon at officers.

At the time of the State Attorney's office report was released, Black Lives Matter, speaking on behalf of the family, argued the state's investigation had inconsistencies with prior reports.

In addition, Joseph's family and supporters still contest the claims that the only officer wearing a body camera arrived immediately after the shooting.

The report stated not all officers are equipped with body cameras nor are their cruisers equipped with dash camera videos.

Police reportedly stopped Joseph to ask about the shooting which involved a car that matched the description and license plate of his white Chevrolet Impala.

His car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting days prior. Police had said he opened fire at officers after trying to escape.