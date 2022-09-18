WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars

The drivers in each wrong-way car were not found, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say.

While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car to avoid colliding with two cars, a small sedan and a van, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Van Treese reportedly sent an alert for other police officers to be on the lookout for those two cars due to the concern for the safety of other drivers on the expressway, but the drivers were never found.

"The Tampa Police Department wants to remind drivers to never drive distracted or impaired," TPD said in a statement. "Please remember to have a designated driver when drinking or use a ride share service."