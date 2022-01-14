Tampa looks to protect historical burial grounds previously forgotten, abandoned

The city's plans include maintenance being taken over, trimming the tree canopy and replacing run-down fences at Memorial Park Cemetery in East Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is committing time, money and manpower to protect different historic burial grounds previously forgotten or abandoned.

The plans include maintenance being taken over, trimming the tree canopy and replacing run-down fences at Memorial Park Cemetery in East Tampa, city leaders explain in a news release.

Mayor Jane Castor reportedly asked her team last year to create a task force to help the issue of these abandoned burial sites holistically which they say they have made progress with.

“Protecting forgotten, abandoned, or vulnerable cemeteries is the right thing to do,” Castor said in a statement. “This is a high priority in our history, and it should be respected and honored appropriately.”

Tampa has also worked with Tampa City Council members to change the land-use category of most of the city-owned cemeteries to "park lands and open space," the release explains. This protects them even more by restricting development.

City staff is working on getting Jackson Heights Cemetery to facilitate the land-use change as well.

The City of Tampa Development and Growth Management Administration also sent a letter to the Hillsborough County Planning Commission at the mayor's request which acknowledged the county's recommendations.

The letter also asked to see expanded policies which include:

Additional protection for city-owned cemeteries, including potential preservation, protection and potential national/local landmark designation.

Policies to address if new lands are discovered and measures to ensure the respect of remains.