Tampa is already pausing applications for its brand new rent assistance program

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is already pausing applications for its new rental assistance pilot program – one day after city leaders gathered to offer details about it.

In a news release, a city spokesperson said more than 960 applications had already been received for the Rental and Move-in Assistance Program (RMAP), which launched on March 1.

The program planned to give people move-in assistance and monthly financial literacy resources. It could help cover security deposits, first and last month's rent and subsidize monthly rent payments.

It was touted as an innovative way to help people in Tampa who were struggling to make payments as rent continues to soar with no end in sight. A single person making as much as $72,380 a year could potentially qualify due to the scope of the current rent crisis. The RMAP program was intended to cover gaps in support left by state and federal programs that come with certain rent limitations.

The city had set aside $1 million worth of general funds for the local effort, with the idea that more money would ultimately be needed.

And it was. From there, the city secured an extra $4 million.

By Thursday, the goal was to get city council to approve even more funding because even the $5 million total wasn't enough.

"We appreciate the collaboration with Tampa City Council to secure the additional funding for the Rental and Move-in Assistance Program," Nicole Travis, administrator for Tampa’s Development & Economic Opportunity division, wrote in a statement. "This is a team effort and together, we will not stop looking for solutions to help make housing accessible and affordable for people in Tampa Bay."

Yet, even with the projected funding Tampa might get, the RMAP program has already hit its maximum number of applications, the city said Thursday. However, the city says it will continue accepting names for residents who want help.

People living in Tampa can subscribe to this list to tell city leaders they need rental assistance, according to the release. The list goes to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and the Development & Economic Opportunity team.



"We will not let up on this challenge and will continue to employ multiple approaches to address the current housing crisis." Mayor Jane Castor wrote in a statement. "There is no single solution. As part of Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow, we will pursue innovative and sustainable solutions to provide affordable housing options and keep residents in their homes."