Tampa city leaders hope for safer school commute with completion of road improvements

The road improvements at Rome Avenue and Spruce Street include road resurfacing, new signage and fresh pavement markings at crosswalks.

TAMPA, Fla. — Roads in West Tampa recently became a bit safer for students.

The city of Tampa has announced the completion of a series of road safety improvements at the intersection of Rome Avenue and Spruce Street.

The goal of the improvements? To create a safer school crossing in West Tampa, city leaders explain in a news release.

Road improvements include road resurfacing, new signage and fresh pavement markings at crosswalks, hoping to ensure the safety of walkers.

The intersection at Rome Avenue and Spruce Street was also changed into a four-way stop.

The intersection is near Icon Preparatory School, where school administrators requested a new school zone and school crossing signs.

School administrators believed the new additions would improve safety for students after witnessing drivers running the stop sign.

“We’re excited to see these changes complete,” Principal Yuri Higgins of Icon Preparatory School said in a statement. “We know this will help protect many of the students who walk and bike to school in the West Tampa area.”

Other schools in the area, like Just Elementary, Steward Middle Magnet and Blake High School will benefit from the safety improvements as well, city leaders explain.

“This project is a great example of how the City can use lower-cost measures like paint and signs to quickly enhance mobility and improve safety near Tampa’s local schools," Brandie Miklus, City of Tampa Infrastructure and Mobility Program Coordinator, said in a statement.