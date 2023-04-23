Tampa Water Department buys water from provider amid seasonal drought

The city of Tampa said Tampa Bay Water supplies wholesale drinking water to Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department will buy water from Tampa Bay Water as the area addresses potential problems of seasonal drought.

The city of Tampa said in a news release Tampa Bay Water supplies wholesale drinking water to Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties as well as New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

“Although some of our customers may notice taste and odor differences, the water remains safe to drink and use in their homes and businesses,” John Ring, water production manager for the Tampa Water Department, said in a statement.

The Tampa area's lack of rainfall has led to decreasing levels of water in the Hillsborough River Reservoir and rising drinking water demand, which had led to increased withdrawal from the river, are the reasons why the city says they will temporarily buy water from the wholesale water provider.

The city says they will continue to purchase supplies from Tampa Bay Water until levels in the Hillsborough River Reservoir are restored, which may take some time since Tampa's dry season typically runs from October through May.

Customers, especially those in the New Tampa area, can expect odor and taste differences in their temporary drinking water due to the different water source. The new water can be a blend of groundwater, surface water or desalinated water.