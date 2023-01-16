Tampa teens spend day giving back during Youth Service Leadership Summit

Twelve different nonprofits were involved in the youth volunteer event.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, the Youth Service Leadership Summit was held in Tampa for the third year in a row. The Ryan Nece Foundation, Community Tampa Bay and Frameworks of Tampa Bay helped put on the youth event.

The groups partnered with 12 different non-profits in the community where teens could spend a few hours giving back. More than one hundred students signed up to participate. After volunteering, the students then met up at Zoo Tampa to listen to speakers.

“We want to show the community and also these teens that there’s so much to do within the community to help one another,” Melissa Neeley with the Ryan Nece Foundation said.

One volunteer named Tristan Stavish sayid he spends a lot of his weekends volunteering. He has been a part of the Ryan Nece Foundation for a year now.

“Giving back to your community and what you can contribute that holds power in itself and that can transform lives,” Stavish said.

He also said making a difference in the community is a great feeling.

“One time at Metropolitan Ministries, a lady started crying because of the help we were giving to her,” Stavish said.

Students join the Ryan Nece Foundation’s Student Service Program volunteer at a new nonprofit every month.

“By the time they’ve graduated our program, they’ve partnered with at least 15 different nonprofits,” Neeley said.