Temple Terrace city council fires city manager

City Manager Charles Stephenson was recently mentioned in an investigation that led to the arrest of a city inspector.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace City Manager Charles Stephenson has been fired, city leaders say.

According to the city, Stephenson's contract was terminated by the city council Tuesday evening following a regular meeting. Members then passed a motion from Mayor Andy Ross to appoint Temple Terrace Police Chief Ken Albano as acting city manager.

Albano will act as city manager until an interim city manager is found, Temple Terrace leaders say.

The city of Temple Terrace did not specify why exactly the city council decided to terminate Stephenson's contract.

Stephenson was recently mentioned in an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement which led to the arrest of a Temple Terrace official.

According to law enforcement, 54-year-old Amir Anisi was arrested Monday for bribery and misconduct after investigators say he gave "insider information" to a friend for a bid in exchange for a discount on work at his home.

Law enforcement said the investigation dated back to August 2021. At the time, the city had received a complaint regarding an unlicensed contractor being hired to complete renovations at a racquetball court at the Family Recreation Complex.

The complaint came across Mayor Andy Ross' desk and was "immediately" sent to the FDLE for further investigation.

According to the FDLE, Anisi, who oversaw planning and development and building and zoning for the city, told the friend the estimated price range the city was considering for the work. His friend would then bid under the estimated price, ensuring he would win.

In Anisi's arrest affidavit, investigators say an anonymous complaint accused Stephenson of "deliberately" hiring an unlicensed contractor to complete the construction project.