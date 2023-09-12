TPA to host airport-wide hiring day to fill nearly 500 jobs ahead of expected busy holiday travel

Companies that will be in attendance include FedEx Express, Southwest Airlines, the Transportation Security Administration.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for a job anytime soon? Make sure to mark Thursday, Sept. 14 on your calendar.

Tampa International Airport said in a news release it will have an airport-wide hiring day to fill in as many as 450 jobs.

The airport says filling positions will help ease operations ahead of an expected busy holiday travel.

Companies that will be in attendance at the job fair include representatives from FedEx Express, Southwest Airlines, the Transportation Security Administration and others.

Those looking for a job will have the opportunity to meet with the companies present at the airport and possibly get hired on the spot.

"More than 800 candidates attended the last Airport-wide Hiring Day on Feb. 16, with companies offering dozens of jobs on the spot," TPA wrote in the news release. "These employers hope to fill positions to help with the increased passenger traffic that comes with the holidays at TPA."

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon. There are no reservations required and parking will be validated in the Economy Parking Garage.

The hiring fair will take place in the airport's main terminal event space, which is located on Level 3 between the shuttles for airsides E and F.