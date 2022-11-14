TPA to share plans for new airside terminal, airport modernization

The meeting to show the latest new features is open to the public on Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport says they are looking for ways to expand along with the area's future growth, and a part of that initiative includes plans for a new airside terminal and modernization features for the airport.

During a meeting on Wednesday that is part of the airport's 2022 Master Plan Update — which analyzes TPA's overall operations and customer needs, capacity and emerging industry trends — it will show plans to build its first airside terminal in almost 20 years, TPA said in a news release Monday.

The new feature will be installed at Airside D and will help the airport serve up to 34 million yearly passengers once the project is finished in 2027.

The last full master plan from TPA was in 2012 and operated as the foundation for the three-phase, multi-billion dollar expansion of the airport that allowed to install the SkyConnect Automated People Mover system, a new SkyCenter One office building, and the Blue Express Curbside Lanes.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. It will be open to the public at the Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement in St. Petersburg, the news release mentioned. TPA CEO Joe Lopano and airport consultant Ricondo and Associated will be in attendance at the meeting. For those who can't attend the meeting in person, it will also be offered virtually on Zoom.

Wednesday's event is the second of three community outreach meetings TPA is hosting as a way to keep the public informed with the latest details of the 2022 Master Plan Update process. The third and final meeting is scheduled for the spring of 2023.