University of Tampa No. 1 safest campus in Florida, according to report

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa has been named the safest college campus in the state of Florida.
Analysts at YourLocalSecurity.com, a partner of SafeStreets and is affiliated with ADT Security Services, took a look at more than 1,000 colleges and chose the Top 25 safest schools in the United States.
These decisions were made based on data from The U.S. Department of Education's Campus Safety and Security and the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, the site says.
Issues that were examined were the violent crimes, property crimes, hate crimes and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) crimes per 10,000 people. UT was ranked No. 19 of 25 in the U.S.
This is what the University of Tampa scored in each category:
- Rate of 4.0 per capita for violent crime
- Rate of 16.3 per capita for property crime
- Rate of 24.1 per capita for hate/VAWA
The study was first started in 2016 and looks at data collected from a span of three years as opposed to a yearly basis.
Campuses that were ranked were those that were public, private and non-profit. They also have a minimum of 5,000 students offering two- and four-year degrees.
- Officers who defended US Capitol on Jan 6 testify before Congress
- How are Florida's athletes doing at the Tokyo Olympics?
- U.S. gets silver after losing Simone Biles in team final
- CDC reverses course on indoor masks in parts of US where COVID is surging
- Eating fresh fish and seafood during red tide: Is it safe?
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter