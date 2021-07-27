University of Tampa No. 1 safest campus in Florida, according to report

The university was featured as being the No. 1 safest school in the fifth annual Safest College Campuses in America report.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa has been named the safest college campus in the state of Florida.

Analysts at YourLocalSecurity.com, a partner of SafeStreets and is affiliated with ADT Security Services, took a look at more than 1,000 colleges and chose the Top 25 safest schools in the United States.

These decisions were made based on data from The U.S. Department of Education's Campus Safety and Security and the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, the site says.

Issues that were examined were the violent crimes, property crimes, hate crimes and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) crimes per 10,000 people. UT was ranked No. 19 of 25 in the U.S.

This is what the University of Tampa scored in each category:

Rate of 4.0 per capita for violent crime

Rate of 16.3 per capita for property crime

Rate of 24.1 per capita for hate/VAWA

The study was first started in 2016 and looks at data collected from a span of three years as opposed to a yearly basis.

Campuses that were ranked were those that were public, private and non-profit. They also have a minimum of 5,000 students offering two- and four-year degrees.