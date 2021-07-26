Rhea Law recommended to step in as USF interim president for retiring Steven Currall

Law brings years of community involvement and strong ties to the university.

TAMPA, Fla. — As USF's president is stepping down, it looks like one woman with decades of experience is ready to temporarily step into the role.

Rhea Law is on track to become the University of South Florida's interim president after a strong recommendation from the school's board of trustees.

Law, a USF alumna herself, is one of the founding members of the USF Board of Trustees. She made history as the board's first and only female chair, a position she held for four years.

In an email sent to the USF community, Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair Will Weatherford detailed Law's experience and long history with the university.

“Rhea’s deep ties within our community and her stellar leadership abilities will help us continue our momentum while we find the next great leader for our university," Weatherford said.

Law has held numerous leadership roles within the community including as CEO of Florida law firm Fowler White Boggs, according to a news release from the school. Other major accomplishments include becoming the first honorary commander of the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base and serving on the board of directors of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.

“I am humbled by Chair Weatherford’s recommendation. I care deeply about the University of South Florida and can credit much of my own personal and professional success to the impact USF has had on my life. I am honored to help play a part in USF’s next chapter and thank President Currall for his leadership during the past two years,” Law said.

She added that she will not be applying for the permanent president position.

The board will hold a special meeting on Aug. 2 to vote on the recommendation, which will await approval from the Board of Governors until their meeting on Aug. 31.

President Dr. Steven Currall announced his retirement from the university last week, saying his health and spending more time with his family were the reasons behind his departure.

#USF Board of Trustees Chair @willweatherford announces his recommendation of Rhea Law to serve as University of South Florida interim president. Law is a former BOT chair and USF alumna. https://t.co/CX1YFN3ypG — University of South Florida (@USouthFlorida) July 26, 2021