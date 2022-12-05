Group of visitors traveling from Tampa to... Tampa?

Tampa, Kansas has a total population of 100 people.

TAMPA, Fla. — From one Tampa to another, a group of Tampa locals will be traveling all the way from Kansas to Florida.

That's right, they're traveling from Tampa, but not "our" Tampa.

Ninety-five people will be in the local area as they arrive from Tampa, Kansas, Tampa International Airport said in a tweet.

Yes, that's a real place and it has a total population of a hundred people.

Visit Tampa Bay researched the small town and then partnered with Southwest and TPA to help bring most of the people from that place for a once-in-a-lifetime trip as they explore the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA 🤝 TAMPA: Our friends at @VisitTampaBay and @SouthwestAir invited the entire town of Tampa, Kansas (pop. 100) to visit Tampa, Florida. 95 of the town’s residents land today and will explore Tampa Bay this week! 🦩 pic.twitter.com/Fe1JHTEQRd — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) December 5, 2022

“We went into how many people live here, what it’s like, that’s how we came up with the idea to bring them all down here for the holidays,” Vanessa Evans, director of public relations for Visit Tampa Bay, told KWCH.