Serious crash involving cement truck on SR 674 in Wimauma jams traffic

Injuries have been reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A serious crash involving a cement truck and another car is backing up traffic in Wimauma, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened Friday morning on State Road 674 at County Road 579.

Few details about the crash are available, but FHP is reporting injuries with this crash.

Sky 10 flew over the scene, showing the cement truck jacked up slightly from the ground. What was left of a small black car had been put on a tow truck. The entire front of the car appears nearly destroyed, suggesting possibly a head-on crash.

Crews are currently working to clear the crash; however, when the road will fully open is not known.