Community's input wanted for Historic Gas Plant District, Tropicana Field redevelopment

The city is hosting a community presentation Wednesday, where people can ask questions directly to potential developers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Want to have a say in what happens with a proposed major redevelopment in downtown St. Pete? The time has come.

After St. Petersburg's Mayor Ken Welch and the city scrapped an initial Request for Proposals (RFP) process last year, a second process began in August and now the city of St. Petersburg and four different development firms have bold plans to redevelop the 86-acre historic Gas Plant District in the heart of downtown and build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's a look at the four development firms' plans:

The city's ultimate goal is to keep the Rays in St. Pete, but the city also says it's looking for proposals that emphasize "affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity."

In addition, redevelopment plans will also pay tribute to the area, a historic Black community that was razed for the ballpark more than 40 years.

Each proposal will bring major change to the area and because of that, the city wants people and families nearby to be able to ask questions directly to the firms in contention.

A community presentation is being held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Coliseum in Downtown St. Pete. Attendees can also take part on Zoom. People who are interested can RSVP here.

A final decision will be announced by Mayor Welch at his first State of the City address slated for the end of January 2023.